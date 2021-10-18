Carbonated Energy Drink

Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour Energy shots, launches a new carbonated energy beverage in a 16-ounce can. The company announced the beverage with simultaneous exhibits and events at the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) convention in Las Vegas and at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) convention in Chicago. The new beverages are available in three flavors: Berry, Grape and Watermelon. The launch flavors are among the most popular of the shot.

