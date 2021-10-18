Food Concepts Inc. Marks 30 Years Serving C-Stores

New logo, company celebration honor FCI’s service to the industry through three decades of convenience industry evolution.

Middleton, Wis.-based Food Concepts Inc. celebrated 30 years of serving the convenience industry through the many changes it has seen as the c-store marketplace evolved over the past three decades. One thing hasn’t changed, though. FCI’s focus on results for its customers.

“We help our clients create great customer experiences,” said FCI founder and CEO Brad Duesler as he opened the celebration of FCI’s 30th anniversary at an offsite meeting. “We’ve come a long way since we opened in a small office above my garage.”

The event was a celebration of the hard work that went into FCI’s growth and its deep penetration in the industry, estimating more than 100,000 placements of equipment and merchandisers which can be found in most convenience stores across the country.

“We showed a video that included highlights of our work over the years,” added Duesler. “Each of our long-term employees had an opportunity to share stories about relationships and opportunities in their personal experiences. It was both fun and very emotional at times.”

FCI also commemorated the event by unveiling a new corporate logo. Duesler explained that the new mark represents FCI’s strong commitment to its customers and incorporates the company’s legacy font and a bright red, bold circular shape.

With over 70 employees now within the company, FCI will continue to provide the industry with solutions including comprehensive design and value engineering together with production of fixtures, signage, cabinetry, merchandising, point of sale and foodservice equipment.

“The one-stop-shop makes us the ‘Easy Button’ for rollouts of new programs for our clients,” said Duesler. “We look forward to continuing our journey forward in building brand experiences for many years to come.”