Kellogg’s recently showcased a new product in a lineup of new innovations, including different Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats and Pringles snacks. One of the new offerings is Pop Tarts Eggo Frosted Maple — a combination of two of America’s most popular brands in one package. The packages contain the waffle flavor in two Pop Tarts. They are available to c-stores starting December 2021.

Kellogg’s Co.

www.kelloggs.com