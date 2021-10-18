Thorntons Expands in the Chicago Market

Thorntons opened the doors to its newest Chicagoland store—and its first in the Bolingbrook, Ill., community. The company now operates a total of 84 stores in Illinois, 64 of which are in Chicagoland.

This new pump and go location offers a variety of features to serve on-the-go customers, including:

* Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience;

* LED lighting for customer and team member safety and energy efficiency;

* Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen;

* Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice;

* Rear diesel island, limited overnight truck parking and the new Pro Driver rewards program for professional drivers.

To celebrate the opening of this newest location and the company’s 50th anniversary, the company gave the first 100 customers a 50th anniversary commemorative coloring book with coupons valuing up to $10 in savings on in-store items including a free fresh doughnut, roller grill item and fountain beverage.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all the communities where it operates, Thorntons is donating $2,500 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in honor of this new store opening. Thorntons has also contributed more than 50,000 pounds of food to the food bank this year.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons’ mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary.