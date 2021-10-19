Parker’s Fundraiser Raises Nearly $140,000 for Education and Healthcare

The 9th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament teed off on Oct. 12, 2021 at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., where Parker’s — C-Store Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year — raised a record $138,890 to support education, healthcare and other important causes in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit local communities where Parker’s operates stores.

“We look forward to this event all year and deeply appreciate the generous support from the sponsors and the players,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We will use the revenue from this tournament to make a positive impact in communities across our corporate footprint, from Jesup, Ga. to Moncks Corner, S.C.”

The 2021 Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament attracted 144 registered golfers, including a number of vendors, suppliers and supporters from across the region. The scramble-format event also featured a catered barbecue lunch, live music, a raffle and an awards ceremony.

“This is a great tournament, a great company and a great cause,” said petroleum consultant Don Draizin, who has played in the Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament for eight years. “It’s always a pleasure to support the Fueling the Community program at Parker’s.”

The Southern Eagle team — which included Frank Forsberg, Rob Palmer and Sean Hogan — earned top honors at the golf tournament. The Wilson team won second place, and the WTOC-TV team took third place. Josh Turner won the Longest Drive Contest, Justin Dean won the Putting Contest and Jackie Macey won the Closest to the Hole Contest.

Launched in 2011 with a mission to give back to every community where Parker’s does business, the Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative distributes money annually to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Through the program, Parker’s donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month at all Parker’s locations to schools across Georgia and South Carolina. The funds raised by the golf tournament will supplement these monthly donations to help Parker’s support education and healthcare initiatives throughout the region.

Deeply engaged with the communities it serves, Parker’s endows the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga. and spearheads the Keep Savannah Clean anti-litter campaign. In 2019, Parker’s also donated a record $5 million to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., the company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved Parker’s customers more than $15 million to date.