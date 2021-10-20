Nouria Energy Opens First Fully Branded Fuel and Convenience Store in Wareham, Mass.

Nouria Energy has opened its first fully branded fuel and convenience store in Wareham, Mass., located at 2416 Cranberry Highway. This is the company’s first step towards positioning itself to be a top-tier fuel supplier under the Nouria brand, while showcasing a modern design and a more spacious, brighter layout.

The site offers an expansive line of new products and services including electric vehicle charging stations, a wide variety of fresh, healthy foods and an assortment of new-age beverages. The location also features Nouria’s proprietary coffee brand, Café Nouria, and New England’s favorite authentic Italian restaurant, Amato’s, which offers meals made in-store as well as through online and mobile ordering. The location also has Wi-Fi and a seating area where customers can relax and enjoy their meals or beverages.

Nouria’s newest Wareham site marks its place as 166th in the company’s rapidly expanding network. As with all Nouria’s operated locations, the Wareham c-store prioritizes exceptional guest service, a value-focused culture and commitment to community. “There is new development around this location, so we saw an immediate need to serve the growing neighborhoods” stated Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO. “This was the perfect opportunity for us to test the Nouria top-tier fuel brand, at a state-of-the-art facility and I am thrilled we are part of this thriving community.”

Nouria will celebrate this exciting occasion by making a $1000 donation to the Wareham Free Library during a ribbon-cutting ceremony which will be attended by Nouria leadership, the Wareham store team and several of the town’s dignitaries.

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy owns 166 convenience store locations — of which 148 are company-operated — 56 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business.