Nerds added a new flavor extension to its Gummy Clusters after seeing success with the innovation: Very Berry. Adding a new twist to the original line of Gummy Clusters, each brightly colored piece offers a cluster of crunchy, tangy and mini Very Berry Nerds with a fruity gummy center. The Very Berry Gummy Clusters will be available nationwide beginning in 2022. A three-ounce Share Pack will have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.49-$2.49. An eight-ounce Standup Bag will have an SRP of $2.99-$3.99.

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com