Foxtrot Finds Its Gummies Are Top Sales Item

Chicago-based convenience store discovered its six varieties of locally-made gummies a surprising big seller, now made available nationwide through national delivery platform.

Since launching national delivery earlier this summer, Chicago-based convenience store chain Foxtrot quickly made a surprising discovery. Its most purchased product? Gummies. Yes, above chocolate and chips, the company’s gummies are a local favorite and can now be delivered nationwide via its national delivery platform, Foxtrot Anywhere.

By looking at purchasing patterns in its 14 brick-and-mortar retail locations (size, flavor, category), how it’s purchased with other products in a cart (are there flavor or texture combinations prevalent), etc., the company said, it determined exactly what makes a treat perfect.

And Foxtrot’s curated mixes enable consumers to order individual bags ($6 each) or a bundle ($50) of mixes for any celebration or Halloween handouts.

All of Foxtrot Anywhere’s products can be found on ShareASale and SkimLinks at 10% revenue share:

Foxtrot Berry Sour Mix: not too tart and plenty sweet, this is Foxtrot’s answer to everybody’s fave nostalgic treat with a gourmet flair — contains sour skulls, raspberry puckers, sour watermelon, sugar-coated strawberries and sour peach lips.

Foxtrot Eat & Be Berry Gummy Mix: do you know how fresh berries cost like $13 a handful and last maybe 6 hours? This gummy mix solves that problem — contains berry bites, sour strawberry apple wrenches, sugar love gummy hearts, and sweet strawberries.

Foxtrot Peach Emoji Gummy Mix: no, not that kind of peach emoji. This is the kind that grows on trees, a la peach cobbler, a la peach Bellinis, a la this gummy mix — contains scandy fish, peach lips, sour mini dummy and strawberry laser beams.

Foxtrot Predators vs Prey Gummy Mix: a feeding frenzy — contains custom gummy mix featuring sharks, dinosaurs, and Sour Patch Kids.

Foxtrot Skulls & Rainbows Gummy Mix: a mixed bag for those of us with mixed emotions — contains custom gummy mix featuring sour skulls and rainbow rolls.

The Full Gummy Bundle: ripe for sharing and splitting with all ages – contains Peach Emoji, Berry Sour, Eat & Be Berry, Blue in the Face, Berries & Bubbly, Roy G. Biv, Predators Vs. Prey, and Skulls & Rainbows mixes.

Foxtrot bills itself as the data-driven convenience store of the future. The brand is already in Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C., but will be adding New York City, Austin, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston and others to the roster.

Building on the success of its current locations in shopping nexuses, Foxtrot flagship stores are currently underway in bustling neighborhoods like Chicago’s Gold Coast, D.C.’s Dupont Circle and Old Town Alexandria in Virginia, all slated to open later this year. Additionally, Foxtrot is expanding to multiple new markets in early 2022 with eyes on Austin, Miami and Boston.