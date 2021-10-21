Global Partners Raises Money for the Genesis Foundation for Children

Shell’s 2021 Giving Pump Campaign ran from Aug. 1-Sept. 30, with customers filling up at the specially marked pump at any of the participating locations.

Global Partners has completed Shell’s 2021 Giving Pump Campaign, donating $1,800 to the Genesis Foundation for Children. Global has been a longtime supporter of The Genesis Foundation for Children, funding their programs and services that treat patients with rare diseases and genetic disorders, from conception and pregnancy through childhood and adulthood.

The Giving Pump campaign ran from Aug. 1-Sept. 30. Customers participated by filling up at the specially marked pump at any of the participating locations. A portion of the proceeds from each store were donated to the Genesis Foundation.

“We’re pleased to participate in Shell’s Giving Pump Campaign and donate to the Genesis Foundation for Children. The work of the Genesis Foundation is transformative for the families it serves. We’re thankful for their work, and pleased we can support them,” said Mark Consenza, senior vice president with Global Partners.

“Please accept our sincere gratitude for Global Partners’ generous donation to The Genesis Foundation for Children through its recent Shell Giving Pump Campaign. We are excited to apply this gift to help expand our patient base at The Feingold Center for Children at Boston Children’s Hospital. Our relationship with Global is a close one, for which we and the countless patients and families your organization has supported over many years are most thankful. Because of Global, many children and young adults facing rare diseases and genetic disorders are living full and happy lives,” said Matthew Hoffman, president of the Genesis Foundation for Children.

Nine Global locations participated in the campaign, including:

Alltown, 123 Sutton Ave., Oxford, Mass.

Alltown, 1144 Thorndike St., Palmer, Mass.

Alltown, 480 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, Mass.

Xtramart, 215 Charlton Road, Sturbridge, Mass.

Xtramart, 1045 Danielson Pike, North Scituate, R.I.

Jiffy Mart, 705 Rockingham Road, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Jiffy Mart, 34 Elm St., Newport, N.H.

Jiffy Mart, 6800 Woodstock Road, Quechee, Vt.

Unbranded, 60 NH-108, Newfields, N.H.

The Genesis Foundation serves 350 patients per year and provides funding for clinical, informational and therapeutic programs for children born with physical and intellectual challenges and genetic disorders.

Global is committed to being an engaged community neighbor, supporting non-profits and community organizations throughout the company’s footprint, at more than 1,550 retail stations and over 20 terminals.