QuickChek Opens Three Stores in New Jersey

More than half of each new store’s floor plans are dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees.

The Whitehouse Station area in New Jersey has three new QuickChek stores, each featuring a contemporary new white and brick exterior design with a green tower with a large green “Q” to complement an innovative “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for busy people on the go.

Grand-opening celebrations included free QuickChek coffee. Month-long in-store fundraising efforts will benefit youth sports teams local to each of the stores in Somerset, Roxbury Township and Piscataway, N.J.

“When consumer behavior shifted during the early stages of the pandemic, we met the challenge by implementing new services such as curbside pickup and delivery, as well as increasing our mobile order capabilities,” said QuickChek VP of Marketing & Operations Don Leech. “We believe in letting you choose your convenience, whether you shop in-store, from home, from your phone or on the go. With the opening of new stores, we are continuing to meet local demand for safe, convenient neighborhood shopping in these vibrant communities.”

New Store Design & Innovation Features

An open floor plan features earth tone colors, clean sightlines and spacious stand-alone food displays. Consumer-friendly expansive aisles provide added convenience when customizing food and beverages.

Extensive displays of freshly-made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items

The new foodservice menu features extensions to the popular Portuguese roll lineup of signature six-inch and 12-inch original recipe QuickChek sub sandwiches and wraps, custom-made with flavorful ingredients and fresh meats and cheeses.

A daily rotation of freshly prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups

A wide selection of healthy baked snacks and fresh-cut fruit

Fresh QuickChek baked goods made in-store

Embracing the dining habits of millennial consumers and those on the go, indoor seating counters offer phone and laptop charging stations and free WiFi.

Each of the three new stores will be open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create made-to-order breakfast items including new Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches; oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, wraps and salads; personalized hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them; or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night.

Amenities include no-fee ATMs which provide additional added value to consumers; indoor seating and outdoor seating; 16 fueling positions offering high-quality fuel at value prices; and plenty of parking.

Trendy New Menu

With 57% of consumers saying they’re interested in comfort food, QuickChek’s “Thanksgiving Everyday” menu will meet these cravings. No-antibiotics-ever turkey, stuffing, cranberry relish and homestyle gravy on a Portuguese roll, sub roll or wrap spice up the sandwich menu. “Thanksgiving Everyday” soup will be back by popular demand, and Homestyle Gravy and Stuffing Bowls will be new additions to the menu.

QuickChek Pumpkin Spice hot and iced coffees are available through the end of October.

QuickChek’s fall smoothie lineup features a Peep Monster Smoothie, a Pumpkin Cookie Smoothie made with Golden Oreos, a Pumpkin Cream Pie smoothie and espresso-based pumpkin drinks.

Local Benefits

Each new store creates 35-45 new local jobs, including eight management positions. Each new QuickChek location typically generates approximately $1 million in tax revenues, adding to its positive impact on the local economy.

QuickChek recently raised $101,000 for military veterans and their families through an in-store promotion and its annual golf outing. As part of the Grand Openings, QuickChek will donate 25 cents for every sub sandwich sold within the first four weeks of each new store’s opening to local youth sports teams.

Consumers can also help support area food banks by rounding up their change at checkout.

Redefining Convenience

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping, offering a wide variety of fresh food, grocery and market items. Modern by industry standards, the company maintains bright clean stores, well-lighted fuel stations and parking lots with wide, easy-to-use entrances and exits that add to a shopper’s experience.

QuickChek lets consumers choose their convenience in placing orders and enjoy savings and free items through the QuickChek Rewards mobile app; through Curbside Pickup; delivery service through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats; and in-store self-checkout counters, with each providing a safe shopping environment to get them on their way fast.

QuickChek has 159 stores, including 92 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey and New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.