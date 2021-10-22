CStore Decisions

Cocktails in a Can

By |

Share

Malibu introduces Malibu Cocktails in a Can, a new range of refreshing and high-quality canned cocktails made with natural flavors and the brand’s signature real Caribbean rum. Malibu Cocktails in a Can are available in Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri. Now available at retailers nationwide in 12-ounce cans, Malibu Cocktails in a Can have an ABV of 7%.

  • Piña Colada: juicy pineapple balanced with sweet coconut flavor and smooth Caribbean rum
  • Strawberry Daiquiri: juicy strawberries balanced with subtle lime flavor notes and smooth Caribbean rum

Malibu
www.maliburumdrinks.com

Related Articles Read More >

Search CStore Decisions