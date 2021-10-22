Love’s Opens New Illinois Travel Stop

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000, which will be split between the Grant Park Fire Department and the Village of Grant Park.

Love’s Travel Stops opened a new travel stop Thursday, now serving customers in Grant Park, Ill. The store, located at 8316 N. Route 1, adds over 80 parking spaces and 40 jobs to Kankakee County.

“We’re excited to open our 30th location in Illinois and help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are ready to serve customers in Grant Park and show them the Highway Hospitability Love’s is known for.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 8,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza

33 truck parking spaces

51 car parking spaces

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000, which will be split between the Grant Park Fire Department and the Village of Grant Park.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.