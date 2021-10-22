Tiger Fuel Markets Raises $10,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge

Customers had the option to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to support the nonprofit's youth mentorship mission.

Tiger Fuel Co.’s gourmet-to-go convenience stores, known as The Markets, raised $10,000 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Central Blue Ridge.

While fueling up at The Markets, customers had the option to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to support BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge. The 3.5-month campaign raised $10,000 to benefit the non-profit, dedicated to building one-to-one mentoring relationships with youth, ages six through 16, in the Charlottesville, Va., and Albemarle, N.C., communities. President of Tiger Fuel, Gordon Sutton, presented the check to Executive Director of BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge, Athena Gould, on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Sutton currently serves as a mentor and was named Virginia’s Big Brother of the Year in 2019.

“Because of my long-standing involvement with BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge, this Round Up campaign is especially important to me. As local businesses continue to experience impacts of COVID-19, we’re grateful to provide Big Brothers Big Sisters with financial assistance,” he said.

BBBS of the Central Blue Ridge will hold its first-ever Fall Festival later this month. The festival includes games, prizes and food trucks and will take place Oct. 29 at the IX Art Park from 4-7 p.m.

Tiger Fuel Co. is a local, family operated fuel supplier founded in 1982. As a full-service petroleum product distributor in Central Virginia, Tiger represents the following major brands: Exxon, Shell, BP, CITGO and its own private label, Excel. Tiger also operates nine car washes known as TigerWash and nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Market.