Volta Oil Fights Alzheimer’s Disease

Rapid Refill convenience stores and Garrett’s Family Market locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Family-owned Volta Oil’s Purple Pump Up for Alzheimer’s campaign wrapped up its 10 th year, raising more than $178,000.

The campaign, which ran from May 28 through July 18, gave patrons at the 18 participating locations the option to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at the gas pump or in stores. On June 19 and 20, in recognition of the Alzheimer’s Association The Longest Day fundraising and awareness effort, 5 cents from every gallon of gas sold was donated to the cause.

“Our store associates have the amazing ability to not only raise funds during the Purple Pump Up, but also to get the message out about a world without Alzheimer’s” Jim Garrett, chairman of Volta Oil Co.

Purple Pump Up for Alzheimer’s is the largest cause marketing campaign of its kind in the New England Region to benefit the Association. Since the campaign began a decade ago, it has raised over $940,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.

“The dedicated employees of Volta Oil have had another incredibly successful Purple Pump Up for Alzheimer’s campaign, raising critical funds to support research and help us bolster our efforts to support local families facing this disease,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. “Volta Oil and their customers should be proud of the fact that they are making a difference in the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.”

Platinum sponsors for the 2021 Purple Pump Up Campaign included Altria Distribution, Core Mark-New England, Global Partners and Webster Bank. Gold Sponsors included Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Participating stores are located in Bellingham, Beverly, Devens, Falmouth, Milford, Randolph, Taunton and Westford, MA; Chichester, Loudon, Manchester, Merrimack and Nashua, NH; and Cranston, RI.

“I am not only thankful for all the effort our store personnel have put in the campaign, but also grateful for the support our dedicated sponsors give Purple Pup Up year after year.” Garrett said.