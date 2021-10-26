Pilot to Honor Military on Veterans Day

In celebration of Veterans Day, Pilot Co. is inviting all active duty and retired military members to enjoy a free meal at any of its more than 750 participating U.S. travel centers. Additionally, as part of the company’s long history of giving back, Pilot is teaming up with the Call of Duty Endowment on an in-store round-up campaign to help veterans transition to successful careers after the military.

Pilot has been a supporter of the Endowment since 2019, contributing toward their goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2024. In honor of Veterans Day, guests at participating owned and operated Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers can join the Endowment’s mission by rounding up their purchase from October 25th – November 15th, 2021. Pilot will match the donations up to $100,000 and 100% of the proceeds from the round-up will go directly to the Endowment. This year’s campaign hopes to raise $500,000, enough to support nearly 1,000 veterans in their transition into post-military careers.

“We are proud to be a veteran-founded company and we want to honor our servicemen and women whenever we have the opportunity,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. “Working with the Call of Duty Endowment is an amazing way to help veterans find a great career after they’ve graciously served our country. We have many veteran team members and guests and look forward to showing them our appreciation by welcoming them to our stores for a free meal on us.”

On Nov. 11, Veterans authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app can save their exclusive offer for a $10 free meal credit. Veterans can choose from a variety of food and beverages, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks, non-alcoholic cooler beverages, hot and cold food items, name-brand snacks and purchases at over 680 participating QSR restaurants. The discount is available to be redeemed at any of the company’s owned and operated U.S. locations, including over 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers. To easily find nearby locations and for more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot is using ID.me, a group verification solution, to make it easy and simple for service members to quickly verify their eligibility in the myRewards Plus app. Once authenticated, service members will automatically receive a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages when using myRewards Plus at checkout, in addition to receiving special offers throughout the year.

Pilot Co., founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Ten., has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants.