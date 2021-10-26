Thorntons Opens New Chicagoland Location

Thorntons announced the opening of another new Chicagoland store — and its first location in the Crystal Lake community, located at 911 Tek Drive.

The company now operates a total of 85 stores in Illinois, 65 of which are in Chicagoland.

This new “pump and go” location offers a variety of features to serve on-the-go guests, including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

Rear diesel island, limited overnight truck parking and the new Pro Driver rewards program for professional drivers

To celebrate the opening of this newest location and the company’s 50th anniversary, the first 100 guests are receiving a 50th anniversary commemorative coloring book with coupons valuing up to $10 in savings on guest favorites, including a free fresh donut, roller grill item and fountain beverage.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all the communities where it operates, Thorntons is donating $2,500 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in honor of this new store opening. With this donation, Thorntons has contributed $5,000 and more than 50,000 pounds of food to the Northern Illinois Food Bank this year.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.