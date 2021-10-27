Dandy Celebrates National First Responder Day

EMS, police and fire rescue members in the Twin Tiers can get one free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza at any store that offers Dandy pizza.

Dandy is celebrating the first responders in the Twin Tiers by offering one free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to all EMS, police and fire rescue members on National First Responder Day, Oct. 28. Those members must simply show their identification, badge or membership card at any Dandy location that offers Dandy pizza.

For more than 35 years, Dandy has supported first response agencies across the 15 counties in Pennsylvania and New York where Dandy operates.

“This is a small token of our appreciation for all of the first responders who serve our communities and keep us safe. They are incredibly dedicated and continue to face challenges, often being asked to do more with less resources, and we want to make sure their efforts are recognized,” said Bill Bustin, Dandy’s marketing director.

Dandy Mini Marts operates 67 locations throughout the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York. Dandy offers fresh pizza, cold and hot subs, salads, wraps and sides along with a large selection of snacks, grocery items and beverages.

Dandy also features an extensive variety of today’s fueling options, including compressed natural gas (CNG).