Hershey Celebrating Halloween With Kit Kat Costume Giveaway

Candy lovers can enter via social media for a chance to win a four-person, group Kit Kat candy bar costume for the spooky spectacle.

The KIT KAT brand announced an exclusive Halloween costume ensemble that gives a whole new meaning to “group costume.”

“Group costumes can be really hard to choose when you have so many people that need to agree, but luckily everyone loves and can agree on KIT KAT,” said Benita Chang-Godoy, senior brand manager of KIT KAT. “It’s time to bring the perfect four-person Halloween costume that is a show-stopper to wear together but also really fun to break apart.”

Standing seven feet tall and boasting four chocolate wafers covered with a magnetic wrapper, this four-person human sized KIT KAT replica is a truly sweet trick-or-treating getup — named the “Most Creative Four-Person Costume of 2021” by the Halloween & Costume Association.

“Halloween costumes seem to get more and more creative each year, and 2021 has been no exception,” said Aneisha McMillan, public relations director of the Halloween & Costume Association. “Group costumes are trending, and KIT KAT is turning heads with their new costume, which is large enough to fit four people — how fun!”

KIT KAT is giving customers a shot to wear the KIT KAT costume with friends, simply by tagging three people that they could rock the look with on KIT KAT’s Instagram or Facebook channels.

One lucky squad will be selected to win a customized KIT KAT costume just in time for Halloween. For official rules and full details, including how to enter, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, can be found here.