7-Eleven Offers Two Pizza Deals for Halloween

The in-store offer includes a BOGO $1 Large Pizza, and the the delivery option is a large $3 pizza, all available in Cheese, Pepperoni and 7-Meat.

7-Eleven is offering two pizza deals for Halloween, Oct. 30 and 31.

“7-Eleven is excited to treat customers to two frighteningly good pizza deals that, like magic, can appear wherever needed, whether that be in-store or through delivery,” said Amber Langston, 7-Eleven product director of pizza. “Halloween is one of the most fun days of the year for kids, one of the busiest for parents, and one of the largest pizza consumption days of the year. 7-Eleven wants to make things simpler with these pizza deals, saving customers time and money — whether they stop into a local store or order delivery for at-home gatherings.”

BOGO $1 Large Pizza — 7Rewards loyalty members can pick up in-store any large hot or ready-to-bake pizza at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide and get a second large pizza for just $1.

$3 Large Pizza via 7NOW Delivery — Customers can order their favorite large hot or ready-to-bake pizza through the 7NOW delivery app for $3 only.

The 7-Meat Pizza is covered in sausage, beef crumbles, smoky bacon and more, while the Cheese Pizza has 100% real mozzarella piled on top vine-ripened California tomatoes. Pepperoni has all the same cheese plus thick-cut pepperoni.

October is National Pizza Month, and along with the deals, customers can also enjoy a special Halloween donut drizzled with bright orange icing and garnished with spooky sprinkles, available at participating 7-Eleven stores.

