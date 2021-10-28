Marathon Petroleum Named Official Fuel of the Big Ten Conference

Marathon will be featured at Big Ten Conference events and showcased in TV-visible signage at events, as well as broadcast videoboards, scoreboards, program ads, billboards and more.

Marathon Petroleum has teamed up with the Big Ten Conference in a multi-year partnership that features the Marathon brand as the Official Fuel of the Big Ten Conference and a presenting sponsor of the Big Ten Network.

Marathon will be featured at Big Ten Conference events, including the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, Big Ten Baseball Tournament, Big Ten Hockey Tournament and more.

“The experience of attending a Big Ten sporting event — or viewing a Big Ten event with friends and family — is a powerful one,” said John Rice, manager of advertising & brand management at Marathon Petroleum. “Witnessing some of the finest student athletes in the nation compete with grit, determination and respect is inspiring. We’re proud to partner with the Big Ten Conference and connect our brand with a passionate fan base.”

The partnership with the Big Ten Conference will showcase Marathon in TV-visible signage at events, as well as broadcast videoboards, scoreboards, program ads, billboards and more. Additionally, Marathon will be included in an interactive area at the Big Ten Football Championship Game Fan Fest.

Marathon will be a sponsor of the network’s “The B1G Show.” Fans will notice the company’s presence on the “The B1G Show” through December. It will be prominently featured in Big Ten Network football and men’s basketball national broadcasts.

Marathon will celebrate its Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network partnership in-store and at the pumps with additional Big Ten savings for Marathon MakeItCount Rewards members.

“Each year, millions of fans across the country experience the anticipation and thrill of Big Ten events,” Rice continued. “MakeItCount Rewards members can now capture a piece of that Big Ten excitement every time they visit a participating Marathon or ARCO location.”