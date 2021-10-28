Rutter’s Collaborates With Lancaster Brewing Co. to Launch Chocolate Milk Stout

Rutter's first private-branded beer has an ABV of 6.8% with a taste that combines notes of cocoa and the sweetness of milk sugar.

Rutter’s announced a collaboration with Lancaster Brewing Co. to launch Rutter’s Chocolate Milk Stout this November. The launch marks Rutter’s first private branded beer product and Lancaster Brewing’s first convenience store partnership. The Rutter’s Chocolate Milk Stout has an ABV of 6.8% with a taste that combines notes of cocoa and the sweetness of milk sugar that will remind customers of Rutter’s chocolate milk.

The Chocolate Milk Stout will start sales early November, exclusively at the c-store’s 45 beer locations in Pennsylvania, and be available while supplies last. The stout will be available in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans and will retail for $9.99.

“Lancaster Brewing Co. is a first-class organization that has a lot of ambition and very talented brewers, which is why we looked to partner with them on this product.”, stated Sean Pfeiff, Rutter’s senior category manager. “Get Rutter’s Chocolate Milk Stout while you can — because when it’s gone, it’s gone!”

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.