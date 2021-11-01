Artisan Ciabatta Buns

Gonnella Baking Co. released its Gonella Ciabatta, which has a light and airy crumb and moist interior. It pairs well with eggs, cheese and breakfast proteins and works as a base for a hot crispy chicken or deli sandwich ready-to-eat from the cold case. A true artisan Ciabatta, the buns are made with a poolish starter and cold-proofed in Gonnella’s special fermentation room. The new Made in Store bun line was developed for foodservice and commissary kitchens, holds up to four hours in a warmer and has a cooler shelf life of three-plus days.

Gonnella Baking Co.

www.gonnella.com