Foxtrot Opens D.C. Location in Dupont Circle

The new store features expanded café offerings and a large grocery assortment of grab-and-go items, curated snacks, pantry staples and locally sourced items.

Foxtrot is continuing its expansion into the Washington, D.C. area, opening its third District location in under a year in Dupont Circle at 1601 Connecticut Ave. NW. This is Foxtrot’s 15th location nationwide as the retailer continues to scale its national footprint and reach its goal to open over 50 locations in the next two years.

The Dupont store boasts expanded café offerings and a large grocery assortment of grab-and-go items, thoughtfully curated snacks, pantry staples and locally sourced favorites. The latest location showcases Foxtrot’s continued evolution and commitment to redefining neighborhood convenience through a love of food fueled by a sense of discovery.

“Our Dupont store marks the third location we’ve opened in D.C. this year and we couldn’t be more proud to call this great city home,” said Mike LaVitola, Foxtrot CEO and co-founder. “We’re excited to join the Dupont community and look forward to bringing our favorite local products and small makers to even more people around D.C.”

Foxtrot Dupont will offer the brand’s signature all day café experience with standout features including:

A refreshed café menu featuring dishes that are light, ingredient-driven and seasonally inspired, with taste and freshness prioritized above all else. Menu highlights include Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast ($10), with smoked salmon, housemade everything spice and house pickled red onions; Tahini Yogurt Fruit Bowl ($9), with a greek yogurt base seasoned with tahini and lots of citrus, topped with fresh fruit, signature Foxtrot granola, clover honey and creamy tapioca cooked in oat milk, coconut milk and chia seeds; and the Autumn Couscous Bowl ($12), a roasted bouquet of seasonal veg, feta, dried cranberries and mellow green goddess dressing on a bed of couscous.

Fall-forward flavors to embrace the season with new Foxtrot ice cream, including Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon Crunch and Pecan Pie; cozy seasonal café drinks; and a special “Ghost Chai Latte” on Halloween weekend, plus new holiday gift boxes for hostess gifts and early gifting.

An expansive wine, beer and spirits selection with hundreds of bottles to choose from, including local favorites from Right Proper, Aslin and Old Westminster, and other trend and artisan selections hand-picked by Foxtrot’s in-house sommelier. Foxtrot offers happy hour weekdays from 4-6 p.m., $3 craft beer and $5-7 wine.

An unmatched selection of thoughtfully curated snacks, pantry staples and locally sourced favorites like Whisked, Pluma, Dolcezza and more.

An outdoor patio and ample indoor seating, creating an all-day café atmosphere for guests to grab a quick meal or a cup of coffee, or happy hour.

Foxtrot will be celebrating its grand opening with several activations and giveaways, including free coffee and brownies, donations to World Central Kitchen, complimentary samples from some of Foxtrot’s vendor partners and custom-branded totes

There are currently 14 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Dallas with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets.