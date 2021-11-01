Instacart and Dollar Tree Expand Partnership

Deal lets consumers access one-hour delivery from nearly 13,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the US.

Online grocery delivery platform Instacart and Dollar Tree announced the companies’ expanded partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from nearly 7,000 Dollar Tree stores.

Nearly 98 million U.S. households will now have access to Dollar Tree’s and Family Dollar‘s broad selection of household goods and seasonal decor, pantry and baby essentials, office, party and school supplies, personal care items and more, delivered from nearly 13,000 locations.

“With our focus on best meeting customers’ evolving needs, we are pleased to expand our Instacart partnership to provide even more households across the country with convenience and value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,” said Dollar Tree President and CEO Michael Witynski.

With today’s expansion announcement, the companies will now offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from nearly 13,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and Washington, D.C.

“When it comes to major household expenses, we know every dollar counts,” said Instacart President Carolyn Everson. “That’s why we’re proud to expand our footprint with Dollar Tree and make same-day delivery from this beloved value retailer accessible to more families.”

To begin shopping from Dollar Tree for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/dollar-tree or select the Dollar Tree storefront on the Instacart app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s chosen delivery time frame.

Instacart and Dollar Tree first partnered to launch same-day delivery from Family Dollar in November 2020. Following a successful pilot, the companies expanded the partnership to more than 6,000 Family Dollar stores in January and began testing same-day delivery from Dollar Tree in August.

Instacart has partnered with more than 700 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households.

The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions.

Dollar Tree operates nearly 16,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.