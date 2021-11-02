CEFCO Charity Golf Tournament Raises $280,000 for The Fikes Foundation

The donations will go toward the communities that are served by The Fikes Cos. and providing scholarships and grants to various charitable organizations.

The 20th Annual CEFCO Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament benefitting The Fikes Foundation was held on Oct. 18 at Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club in Georgetown, Texas, raising over $280,000.

These generous donations from the 2021 Hackers-R-Us Charity Golf Tournament will go towards giving back to the communities that are served by The Fikes Cos. The money will also be used to provide scholarships and grants to various charitable organizations.

The Fikes Foundation was founded in 2017 by James and Kim Fikes to gather funds that could then be used to serve communities, provide scholarships and support charitable causes that the company believes in. James Fikes was passionate about helping children, both medically and educationally, so that they could have the opportunity to grow up and pursue their dreams. Events like this help The Fikes Foundation donate to organizations like the McLane Children’s Medical Center, Eldred’s Nursery, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Children’s Miracle Network and the American Heart Association.

“We are proud to host another successful tournament and we are grateful for all who came out to support The Fikes Foundation,” said Ken Rowland, chief operating officer of CEFCO. “Thank you to all of our vendor sponsors for your continued support and thank you to Cimarron Hills for their support in hosting this event.”

The Fikes Cos. include CEFCO Convenience Stores, Group Petroleum Services, CORD Financial Services, Digital Network Solutions, Fikes Fuels, Fikes Wholesale and JF Air.