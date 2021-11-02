Two Trees Unveils Sustainably Matured Initiative

Company’s alcoholic beverage aging process reduces carbon footprint of manufacture of its own products as well as for private label clients.

Fletcher, N.C.-based Two Trees Beverage Co. unveiled sustainable maturation for beer (including IPAs), wine and spirits. The company has used its sustainable approaches for its own line of spirits and is now offering to help other companies reduce their carbon footprint through two innovative processes.

Consumers, brands and retailers across the globe are becoming increasingly conscious of what they purchase, source and procure as it pertains to the total impact of each company’s footprint. This results in pivotal changes in production and marketing efforts to embrace sustainable practices and reduce carbon emissions throughout a company’s ecosystem of partners in each product’s lifespan.

“We can help companies reduce their carbon footprint and total enterprise emissions in specific areas of the total equation,” said Chad Slagle, CEO of Two Trees Beverage Co. “Particularly in the beverage production, maturation and warehouse stages of a product’s lifespan.”

Wine, beer and spirits companies that use traditional barrel-aging techniques can significantly reduce their CO 2 emissions through Two Trees’ proprietary, sustainable maturation processes, noted Slagle.

Reduced Dependence on Wood

Two Trees’ “Sustainably Matured” initiative reduces the industry’s dependency on wood and other factors that add up in calculating total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a product’s life cycle.

In climate change, a feedback loop is something that speeds up or slows down a warming trend. A negative feedback loop reduces the effect of change and helps maintain balance. Both of the Two Trees maturation processes significantly minimize the usage of wood vs. traditional barrel-aging. This creates a negative feedback loop. Using less trees results in less deforestation. Deforestation is a major contributor to global warming and climate change.

Currently the supply for oak barrels used for traditional aging of alcohol products cannot sustainably meet the demand. In fact, only one to three barrels are produced from a single tree. Generally speaking, this means for every 200 barrels the cost is 100 trees that have aged and contributed to CO 2 reduction for more than 70 years. This puts a strain on our forests, which absorb CO 2 and help combat global warming.

Two Trees can decrease the spirits industry’s wood dependency by 90% through its sustainable maturation process that utilizes less than 10% of the wood that is required in traditional barrel-aging. Their process for sustainably maturing beer and wine goes even further by utilizing less than 2% of the wood that is used in traditional barrel-aging.

In fact, Two Trees can produce the equivalent of 50 barrels or 2,650 gallons of matured spirits product with just two trees when traditional barrel-aging would require 25 trees to do the same. Additionally, these methods reduce carbon emissions by helping products reach peak maturation levels sooner, going from years to just 24 hours with less risk, better control and no surprises.

This means when calculating the GHG emissions, the years (N) of each product stored in the warehouse is drastically reduced. In some cases, moving from a multiplier of 15 years to just a fraction of a year. Without the need for rickhouses and rackhouses, not only is the time reduced, but also the percentage of space and energy in warehousing is also reduced through sustainable-maturation processes.

“We are delivering on-trend, barrel-aged taste profiles through natural, sustainable maturation that provides unmatched consistency, agility and speed-to-market for brands across alcohol categories. We aren’t talking goals, we’re taking action and we encourage beer, wine and spirits producers to do the same,” added Slagle.

Chris Sellers, the company’s president, noted that Two Trees’ sustainable solutions are solving many issues simultaneously. “We can sustainably address the global shortage of sufficiently aged stock with less supply chain risk factors,” Sellers said. “As demand and costs rise faster than supply, we can help brands provide a consistent product without having to put products on allocation or shorting orders.”