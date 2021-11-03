EG Group to Acquire 34 Sprint Food Stores and Proprietary Foodservice Brand

The acquisition expands EG's presence in the U.S. to two additional states, and post-completion EG will operate over 1,750 sites across 33 states.

EG Group announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Sprint Food Stores in the U.S.

EG expects to acquire all 34 company-operated fuel and convenience store locations in Georgia and South Carolina and the proprietary Sprint Kitchen foodservice brand from Sprint. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2021.

Additionally, the Sprint Kitchen proprietary foodservice brand offers a wide selection of made-in-store hot food items including fried chicken, pizza and breakfast options, which will complement EG’s existing and successful foodservice proposition across the U.S.

“We have built a solid and thriving business over the past 24 years and are proud of everything we have accomplished,” said Andy Jones, president and CEO of Sprint Food Stores. “The hard work and commitment of our team members have been the most important factors contributing to our success. EG Group is a highly innovative and growth-oriented company and we are confident they will leverage both their expertise and the dedication of Sprint team members to ensure these stores thrive even more.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering fuel, grocery and merchandise, and food service. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites.