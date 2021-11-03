Why Is Restroom Cleanliness Important for Independent C-Stores?

With emphasis on foodservice growing, independent c-stores must show that their standard of excellence extends to sanitation.

It’s a question independent convenience store operators don’t ask often enough: Why is restroom cleanliness important for independents? The answer is deceptively simple.

Customers figure if you are careless there, you’re careless elsewhere — for example, when it comes to food handling and preparation.

Think about it: If someone shows up for a job interview in a wrinkled, stained shirt and unkempt hair, how meticulous is he going to be working for you?

With foodservice gaining importance in c-stores nationwide, independents especially cannot afford to give customers the impression that they tolerate slovenly work habits — or that their standard of excellence doesn’t extend to sanitation.

At this year’s NACS show in Chicago, King-Casey Principal Howland Blackiston pointed out the growing importance of foodservice: “The convenience store model has been transitioning toward a foodservice-focused business model for some time now,” he said.

He also underscored the lack of drive-through and curbside options, which means customers are still coming inside to pick up food. While this is good for business, it’s bad news if these customers encounter restrooms that give them the creeps.

Research consistently shows that filthy, poorly stocked bathrooms turn customers off — and that clean, sanitary bathrooms are even more important to women than to men.

Consumers sometimes opt for independent stores because there is at least the perception of greater personal attention and thus higher quality than in chain stores. But that perception can go out the window quickly.

Here are some key cleanliness considerations for independents, especially those with foodservice programs: