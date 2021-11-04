Tiger Fuel Co.’s Newly Acquired Altenergy Rebrands to Tiger Solar

The newly joined companies share a vision of reducing their carbon footprint by 45% in the next five years.

Tiger Fuel Co.‘s acquisition of Altenergy, a national solar contractor with roots in Charlottesville, Va., will be followed by Altenergy’s transition to a rebranded name — Tiger Solar.

Altenergy has more than 16 years of experience and 1,700 completed projects across 10 states. Over the past three years, Altenergy solar-powered Tiger’s gourmet-to-go convenience stores and began adding solar to the rooftops of the fuel company’s heating plants.

The acquisition accelerates Altenergy's growth, with the opportunity to expand its workforce, financial offerings, national footprint and local commitments.

“The fossil fuel landscape is changing,” said Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton. “As it evolves, I view this acquisition and name change as an opportunity to strengthen our company and provide new jobs. We couldn’t be more excited to operate under the name Tiger Solar.”

There’s no doubt that Altenergy, soon to be Tiger Solar, has a bright future. Another 500-kilowatts of solar power will be added to Tiger’s car washes, canopies and convenience stores.

“Altenergy is best known for its quality people and service, its commitment to remaining locally present and reliable, and its reputation that — to date — has mostly traveled by word of mouth,” said Altenergy President Russ Edwards. “Under its new name and new imagery, Tiger Solar will continue in these areas, but under a bold, recognizable name. A bold name for a bold group of clean energy loving, customer-first fanatics.”

The solar contractor’s identity system, website, social media profiles and visual brand signature will evolve to Tiger Solar over the next several months.

“While our name is changing to Tiger Solar, our core competencies will remain the same. We will of course continue to execute all projects with the same brilliance, professionalism and local leadership in each market we serve,” added Edwards.

Tiger Fuel Co. is a local, family operated fuel supplier founded in 1982. As a full-service petroleum product distributor in Central Virginia, Tiger represents the follow major brands: Exxon, Shell, BP, CITGO and its own private label, Excel. Tiger also operates nine car washes known as TigerWash and nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Market.