Can CBD Improve Your Golf Game?

Preliminary results from a new study on the effects of CBD oil on golf players have shown positive effects on injury, sleep and on-course golf performance.

The study, a joint operation with quantitative insight produced by a sport specialist market research consultancy Sports Marketing Surveys (SMS) supported by shot tracking data from Shot Scope, combines interviews with participants with on-course performance tracking.

Key takeaways from the ongoing study, which used Darren Clarke CBD oil, include:

82% of participants reported that existing injuries they had were improved or positively affected during the first half of the survey

77% of participants reported that their sleep quality, calmness on the course or their recovery between rounds had improved since beginning their use of CBD oil

75% of participants who struggled with injuries reported that they had fewer injury problems

79% of participants reported a positive impact on at least one element of their on-course performance and off-course recovery

The next step for the study is a final survey of participants, along with analysis of quantitative golf performance data by Shot Scope, who have been tracking each participant’s on course performance throughout the duration of the survey period.