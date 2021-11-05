Gourmet Bistro Crisps

Crunchmaster announced its Bistro Crisps, gourmet snacks containing only 120 calories in 63 popped crisps. The bite-size Bistro Crisps come in three flavors: Vegan Cheddar, Nacho and Margherita Pizza. Crunchmaster Bistro Crisps are grain-free, paleo, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher. In addition, Bistro Crisps contain no artificial flavors, zero grams of trans fat and zero milligrams of cholesterol.

Made with Cassava Root, a gut-friendly root vegetable, Bistro Crisps are popped, not fried, leaving them light, crispy and full of flavor. Bistro Crisps offer one of the largest serving sizes compared with competitive options.

Crunchmaster

www.crunchmaster.com