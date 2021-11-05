Lärabar Holiday Packaging Collaboration

Lärabar has teamed up with stationery company Paper Culture to create original pieces of artwork that will appear on select Lärabar packaging for a limited time. The new holiday packaging will be available in four designs on Lärabar’s flavors, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Mint Chip Brownie and Peanut Butter Cookie. New Paper Culture customers can save $10 off their first purchase using the voucher found on the packaging. The limited-edition Holiday Lärabar packaging will be available at retailers nationwide for two months starting in November.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com