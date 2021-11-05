Love’s Donates $150,000 to Operation Homefront, Offers Veterans Day Deal

The national nonprofit's mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they’ve worked so hard to protect.

Love’s Travel Stops is thanking those who have served in the military by donating $150,000 to Operation Homefront and offering them a food and drink deal on Veterans Day.

The donation will come from the sale of special edition Operation Homefront mugs, combined with a gift from the company. Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they’ve worked so hard to protect.

“This is just a small way to say, ‘thank you’ to our veterans and current military members on Veterans Day,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We’ll continue to find ways to support Operation Homefront for the life-changing work they do.”

On Thursday, Nov. 11, veterans or current members of the military can get a free roller grill item and fountain drink or coffee with the purchase of one roller grill item at participating locations. Additionally, when customers purchase a 24-ounce, special edition Operation Homefront tumbler throughout the month of November, $5 from the sale will go to the organization while supplies last.

“Veterans Day is a perfect time to thank our military and veteran families for their dedicated service to our nation,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, chief operation officer of Operation Homefront. “We are excited to partner with Love’s to provide a way for Americans to show their support of this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens and help us give them the opportunity to thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, rent-free housing, caregiver support and recurring support programs throughout the year to help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road, so they don’t become long-term chronic problems. Ninety percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to programs that help military families.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.