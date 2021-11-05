MacEwen Petroleum Acquires Quickie Convenience Stores

The Quickie network of 51 convenience stores, including 22 gas stations, will almost double MacEwen’s portfolio of stores.

MacEwen Petroleum announced the acquisition of the business assets of Quickie Convenience Stores Corp. The Quickie network of 51 convenience stores, including 22 gas stations, located in Eastern Ontario and Gatineau Quebec, will complement and almost double MacEwen’s portfolio of stores.

As consolidation in the convenience industry continues, the company said it recognizes this as “an ideal opportunity to not only increase its store footprint but to extend its strong brand.” MacEwen will continue to put its customers first, it said, through investments in the customer experience at its existing and newly acquired stores.

Arnold Kimmel and Larry Hartman, known for their philanthropy and community support, have been co-owners of Quickie Convenience Stores Corporation for 48 years.

“Our vision for the future is to enhance the customer service experience through modernization investments across our store network,” they said. “The Quickie brand has a strong legacy in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, and we are excited to expand the brand’s presence and impact with our customers.”

MacEwen recognizes the strong legacy of the Quickie brand and will invest in evolving and expanding its presence across the existing MacEwen network of stores, and through new store growth.

Headquartered in Maxville, Ontario, and founded in 1976, MacEwen is a Canadian independent energy and retail convenience provider with operations in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba. MacEwen employs over 250 people across its active business units, namely: retail, residential and commercial fuels, wholesale and cardlock fuel, and lubricants and diesel exhaust fluid.