Stewart’s Shops Expanding EV Charging

Five new chargers slated for stores in New York state by end of 2021, chain plans to have total of 86 EVCs at 16 locations by end of next year.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart’s Shops has partnered with New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) EVolve NY to offer electric vehicle (EV) charging for all vehicles. The first EVolve Fast Charger is located at the Stewarts Shop in Castleton, N.Y.

The fast charger is powerful enough to get a driver nearly 400 miles of “fuel” in only 20 minutes. You’ll have just enough time to stop into a Stewart’s Shop, enjoy a snack, coffee or one of our food-to-go options and then be back on your way.

Our partnership with EVolve New York and NYPA will give us four more charging stations by the end of 2021 with chargers in New York state towns of Moreau, Clifton Park, Latham and Keene opening in 2021. These strategic locations will help reduce range anxiety for EV drivers and give them convenient access to charge up.

We plan to have more than 82 EV charging stations at 16 shops by the end of 2022. This includes our Tesla Super Chargers. We currently have four Tesla Super Chargers up and running in Chestertown, Clinton Corners, East Rutland and Ballston Spa, with plans to expand the program by three more by 2022.

As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, the need for EV chargers grows, as well. We are committed to growing our EV charging network in strategic locations across New York and Vermont. We are currently in negotiations with ChargePoint to expand our EV footprint in the North Country in 2022.

Stewart’s Shops is your coffee shop, your restaurant, your grocery store, your ice cream shop, and even your energy provider for today and the future.