Maverik Introduces Star-Shaped Doughnut for Veterans Day

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced a patriotic star-shaped raised doughnut with vanilla icing and red and blue stripes in honor of Veterans Day.

A special Veterans Day bundle will also be offered, including an any size hot beverage and donut for $2. The bundle excludes maple bacon doughnuts and fritters.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop has more than 370 locations and is growing across 12 western states. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks.

Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made, gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, toasted-subs, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.