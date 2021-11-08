RaceTrac Raises Funds for Camp Sunshine

Earlier this fall, CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte spoke with Terrica Bailey, director of communications and partnerships for Atlanta-based RaceTrac, which operates more than 550 stores across the South. September was a big give-back month for RaceTrac. At all Georgia stores RaceTrac instituted an in-store campaign to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, an organization that enriches the lives of Georgia’s children with cancer and their families through year-round recreational, educational and support programs. But that’s just one of the ways that RaceTrac is supporting its local communities today. Watch the video for more on how RaceTrac is giving back.