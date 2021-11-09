Coca-Cola Launches Christmas Campaign

‘Real Magic at Christmas’ to convey simple message of festive joy and inclusion, features an uplifting short film to capture the spirit of the season.

As Coca-Cola finds its way to the holiday tables of families and friends, the brand is launching a new campaign celebrating the real magic of community and togetherness that is synonymous with the season.

“Real Magic at Christmas” is rooted in a simple message of festive joy and inclusion, and features a short film supported by a series of digital activations. The uplifting film shows a boy whose imagination and holiday spirit summon a community’s goodwill and create a shared moment of magic over a festive meal and a Coke.

Created by dentsuMB UK and directed by Sam Brown of Rogue Films, the 2 1/2-minute film and a series of shorter versions will be available in more than 90 countries, including the United States and Canada where it will premiere on Nov. 15 on TV, online and in cinemas.

Launched in September, the Real Magic global brand philosophy and platform for Coca-Cola invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity by refreshing its trademark promise – to unite and uplift people all over the world in the everyday — with renewed relevance for today’s world.

“This is our first Christmas campaign under the new Real Magic brand philosophy for Coca-Cola,” said Manolo Arroyo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca-Cola Co.. “Coca-Cola has always believed in the magic of Christmas and this year, our campaign celebrates the real magic of human connections. With a simple and uplifting message of unity, inclusion and positivity at its heart, it aims to remind us that all we need for a magical Christmas is shared moments with community and the ones we love.”

In North America, “Real Magic at Christmas” will include a unique partnership with online fan connection platform Cameo. Consumers in the United States and Canada can request a personalized Cameo video from Santa himself (in English, Spanish or French) by visiting https://us.coca-cola.com/holiday-hub. The videos will be sent to consumers at random to spread real magic throughout the holiday season.

Consumers who sign up for the chance to receive a personalized Cameo video from Santa will be notified by email within a few weeks of the request. Videos can also be downloaded and saved to a phone or laptop and shared with friends and family in real life, via text or social media.

Coke and Cameo will also offer a live virtual event open to the public, where Santa will introduce the Real Magic short film and celebrity guests will pop in for the ultimate holiday surprise gathering.

“Cameo exists to facilitate impossible fan connections and create memories that last, and we’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to bring a new way for families and fans to interact with Santa Claus this holiday season,” said Cameo Chief Business Officer Arthur Leopold. “We’ve taken the traditional meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and turned it into a more accessible, authentic and personalized experience, and we look forward to enhancing future holiday celebrations by providing access to more iconic figures we know and love.”

The Cameo activation extends the brand’s longstanding association with Santa, who first graced Coca-Cola advertising in the 1920s and ultimately helped shape the modern-day image of the big, jolly man in the red suit with a white beard. In 1931, Coca-Cola commissioned illustrator Haddon Sundblom to develop advertising images featuring Santa Claus. Now in 2021, the Coca-Cola Santa will make his “IRL” debut on the Cameo platform with virtual appearances and personalized videos.

Speaking of “Santa in IRL”, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will spread Real Magic, and give back to local communities, throughout the United States and Canada. The festive experience provides the ultimate backdrop for pictures with Santa, where families can receive a free printed photo to take home and enjoy the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The caravan will stop at local hospitals and Good Will locations to make donations. For more information and a calendar of stops, visit https://us.coca-cola.com/holiday-hub.