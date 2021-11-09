Huck’s Market Sees Big Basket Bump With Self-Checkout

Convenience store operator Huck’s Market has partnered with cloud checkout solutions provider Skip to bring Skip’s new self-checkout kiosk to the 124 locations it operates across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. The agreement comes after a pilot program that tested the new kiosk at select locations.

Last April, Huck’s adopted Skip’s mobile checkout application. Now, the decision to implement the new self-checkout kiosks, as well, represents a new chapter in an evolving relationship between the two companies.

“In our field tests, Skip’s kiosks comprised 35% of net/qualified transactions and 15% of total store transactions,” said Jon Bunch, Huck’s Director of Marketing and Business Development. “But what really set Skip apart was the convenience. When we started testing their kiosk, it felt like all we had to do was plug it in and it was ready to go.”

The low-maintenance kiosk is self-installing, meaning that there will be no need for new construction at any of the sites during the rollout. Additionally, it uses cloud monitoring and troubleshooting to detect and solve software issues in real-time, eliminating the need for time-consuming maintenance calls and highly specialized staff training.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Huck’s,” said Skip CEO Chase Thomason. “They have been vocal advocates for our mobile checkout technology and we are excited to include them in our initial rollout for our new self-checkout solutions.”

Skip’s kiosk is modular, allowing for several different configurations based on a retailer’s available floor and counter space. This makes it ideal for multi-location operators like Huck’s, whose stores have differing checkout needs and available space.