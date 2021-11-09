Mirabito to Thank Veterans with Free Coffee

The New York convenience store chain will make the offer available at all 108 stores on Veterans Day.

In recognition of Veterans Day, Mirabito Convenience Stores is offering a free coffee in any size to all military veterans and active duty personell on Thursday, November 11th.

Mirabito currently operates 108 convenience stores throughout Central New York.

“There is no better time than now to show our Veterans and their families how thankful we are for the sacrifices they have made to protect and defend our rights and freedom,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO of Mirabito Convenience Stores. “As a small token of our appreciation, we hope they’ll enjoy a coffee on us this Veterans Day.”

Veterans can simply stop in to any participating Mirabito Convenience Store on Veterans Day and show a valid ID to receive their free coffee.

Since 1927, Mirabito has been family owned and operated. It currently operates in nine states with multiple divisions including Home Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Natural Gas and Electric and Mirabito Truck Repair.