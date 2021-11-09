Self-Checkout Compact Thermal Receipt Printer

Epson is introducing the EU-m30 Kiosk Thermal Receipt Printer — a sleek, compact kiosk thermal receipt printer featuring an included easy-mounting kit. The new EU-m30 offers remote monitoring support to provide printer remote management and minimize downtime in kiosk deployments. The receipt printer also features a new bezel option for efficient kiosk integration to help improve paper path alignment. Illuminated attention and error status LED alerts allow for fast troubleshooting and error resolutions in the field, and the EU-m30 is secure with features like restricted front cover access and button cover options to prevent unauthorized printer access. Additional features include: compact design, high printer reliability, fast receipt printing and paper-saving functions.

