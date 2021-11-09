Tiger Fuel to Thank Veterans With Free Carwash, Meal

Veterans and active military are invited to enjoy a meal at The Market and a visit to TigerWash locations to celebrate Veterans Day.

Tiger Fuel will buy lunch and wash the cars of veterans to celebrate their service this coming Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

All veterans and active military can enjoy a free top wash at one of Tiger Fuel’s eight participating TigerWash locations. In addition to the complimentary wash, Tiger invites all service members to enjoy a free lunch at one of its eight gourmet-to-go convenience stores, known as The Markets. The Veterans Day menu includes a complimentary signature sandwich, 2-piece chicken meal or hot dog.

This is the 10th year that Tiger Fuel has partnered with Grace for Vets, a nonprofit organization that seeks to honor local veterans and service personnel with a complimentary car wash. Over 2.3 million free car washes have been extended to military members around the world since the nonprofit was founded in 2004.

“Tiger Fuel recognizes the commitment of all individuals who have dedicated their life to protect our nation,” said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel. “Veterans Day is a great opportunity to honor our veterans and active military We’re proud to employ a number of veterans across our business. A complimentary car wash and meal is one small way we can give back to our heroes.”

There is a limit of one meal and one car wash per veteran or active military. Guests will need to provide proof of military service, which may include a U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

Tiger Fuel is a local, family operated fuel supplier founded in 1982. Tiger also operates nine state-of-the-art car washes known as TigerWash and nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores known as The Market.