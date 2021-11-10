Celebrating Yesway and Industry

I sat down to write this column after honoring Yesway as our 2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Chicago. It felt so good to be out with the industry again and to recognize the hard work all retail chains have done these past 12 months.

In his acceptance speech, Yesway Chairman and CEO Tom Trkla remarked that he looked at more than 300 industries before concluding the convenience store and petroleum industry was the right direction to grow his banking business. The primary reason, he said, was the people. There is a commitment to excellence and information sharing in this industry that you just don’t see in other industries. Never underestimate how truly rare and how special that is to others outside our industry.

This industry is special because excellence is the rule, not the exception, and over the past 32 years, CStore Decisions has consistently honored convenience retailing excellence. The companies we have honored as Chain of the Year remain distinguished industry leaders, starting with Wawa, the first Chain of the Year winner in 1990.

Each year, we find that there are more and more chains deserving of this prestigious award, and that’s a testament to all of you. So while we are honoring Yesway in 2021, I want to take a moment to recognize the outstanding work retailers across this industry have done under extraordinary circumstances, the likes of which we had not previously experienced in our lifetime.

Through a deadly pandemic, supply shortages and staffing issues, the one thing our nation can count on is that the lights are always on at your stores. That light signifies so much more than a flash in the night sky. It is a beacon of hope, a ray of sunshine that boldly declares, our doors are open, and here stands a comfortable place to talk to a friend and get a fresh cup of coffee, a place to find some comfort food or a frozen treat. C-stores are the one place where customers can still relax and forget about the world around them, if only for a few moments. And that is what this great industry means to this great country. We are a symbol of hard work, unity, innovation and lifting people’s spirits.

This year, the light shines on Yesway, but I also want to celebrate the tireless work being done by the entire industry to keep America rolling every day.

Building a Brand

Yesway, by industry standards, is a relative newcomer; but from an experience and execution standpoint, it ranks right up there with the best the industry has to offer. The company burst onto the scene in 2015 as a chain focused on retail excellence and growth, and it hasn’t looked back. Today, including the acquisition of Allsup’s, it operates 403 stores in nine states.

Beginning mid-2019, the company started evaluating each store in its portfolio to identify older and smaller-format stores that could benefit from a larger format with an expanded fuel presence. The bright, spacious stores being built now represent state-of-the-art convenience stores, offering food, fuel, a vast array of private-label products, competitive pricing and an award-winning loyalty program. Combined with vibrant community outreach programs, Yesway boasts the leadership, store programs and customer service to which many other c-store chains aspire.

The entire Yesway team under Trkla’s leadership represents the best the industry has to offer. I have enjoyed the interaction I have had with Yesway these past six years, and I look forward to watching them soar to their full potential.

Many businesses are successful on the product, but falter on the people. Yesway is building a business that leverages the innovation of a startup, while leaning on the deep roots of the Allsup’s brand. It has added decades of experience at the retail level and pushes forward with company-operated stores at a time when others have slowed. It is delivering a complete package. Please join me in congratulating Yesway as the 2021 Chain of the Year.