Custom Cans Exclusive to Texas

Bud Light is launching the new Bud Light Texas Pack, featuring custom cans that pay tribute to the state and its people. The all-new pack is an exclusive Texas offering with the signature Lone Star of Texas displayed front and center. The new Bud Light Texas Pack will be available in 16-ounce aluminum bottle 12-packs and 25-ounce cans as a single can and a three-pack. Only available for purchase in Texas, the Bud Light Texas Pack will eventually become the core Bud Light product sold within state lines and expand the variety of packs available by early 2022.

