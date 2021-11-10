QuickChek Raises Funds for Families in Need Through Thanksgiving Sub Promotion

The c-store is donating 25 cents for each "Thanksgiving Everyday" sub it sells through Nov. 30.

The Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based fresh convenience market chain, QuickChek, is making a month-long commitment to help feed area hungry families in need by donating 25 cents for every “Thanksgiving Everyday” sub it sells from Nov. 1-30, 2021, to the Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign, benefiting those in need during the upcoming holidays.

The new, limited-time-only, QuickChek subs will satisfy fall comfort food cravings: The Thanksgiving Everyday Sub features no-antibiotics-ever turkey, savory stuffing, cranberry relish and homestyle gravy.

“Thanksgiving is more than a day of thanks, it’s a season of thanks where we can help those in need during these difficult times as the holidays approach and the pandemic continues,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing & Operations Don Leech.

The timing could not be more important. More than 42 million Americans are food insecure, which means they don’t know if they have enough to feed themselves and their families, according to Feeding America. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey estimates that more than 1.2 million of those in need live in the Garden State, including nearly 400,000 children.

Food agencies on Long Island and across the Hudson Valley also continue to report the need for food distribution assistance.

QuickChek has raised $858,000 for local food banks during the seven years it has been a Check-Out Hunger campaign partner. QuickChek’s support is year-round. The c-store chain recently raised $58,000 through a Coin Drive to support local community food banks and the neighborhoods it serves. QuickChek team members packed 200 cases of meals during a volunteer shift at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey this spring, and the company’s senior management team harvested enough produce at America’s Grow-a-Row in Pittstown, N.J. this summer to supply 12,780 pounds of produce.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek has 159 store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, which have remained open during the pandemic to meet people’s needs for fresh food, products and services.