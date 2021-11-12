7-Eleven Drafts First Three Superfan Influencers

Following the social media campaign, there are two other methods to gain a spot on the influencer team.

7-Eleven announced the first three members drafted to the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team following its Fuel Your Fandom social media contest. The competition’s entrants tried to prove they had what it takes to join the team with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and sportscaster Erin Andrews, but only three social media-savvy customers made the final cut.

Chaney Belle, Hannah Curtice and Sharon LaRose are the first three members. To gain their spots, they wrote an ode to 7-Eleven stores, created a cinematic production of a 7-Eleven snack run on roller-skates and conducted a full-on photoshoot in a local store. These social savvy teammates will attend an influencer training camp, receive a monthly stipend to try the latest 7-Eleven products and co-create content with 7-Eleven throughout 2022. They will also secure the coveted $11,000 cash prize.

7-Eleven also announced one additional spot on the Superfan Influencer Team, reserved exclusively for a U.S. Military Veteran or active reserve member. Veterans who love 7-Eleven are invited to apply for the opportunity to co-create content with the company, plus receive access to all other Superfan Influencer Team benefits. Those interested can fill out the application now through Nov. 30. The exclusive U.S. Military Veteran selection will be announced at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chaney, Hannah and Sharon to our Superfan Influencer Team and were so impressed by their creative 7-Eleven content,” said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “We are also honored to have a spot reserved on the team for a U.S. Military Veteran. At 7-Eleven we recognize and value the sacrifice our nation’s veterans have made for our country and look forward to having them join our team.”

For those not a U.S. Military Veteran, 7-Eleven and football fans alike can still enter for a chance to join the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team via the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes. Through the end of the year, customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods, Tostitos, Monster, Lay’s, Nerds, Chex Mix, Pepsi, Famous Amos, 7-Eleven coffee, Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp drinks and other specially marked products.

To land an extra 20 entries to the sweepstakes, pizza lovers can order two different Gameday Bundles inspired by Erin Andrews and Dak Prescott via the 7NOW delivery app. Fans can snack like Erin and order any large pizza and 16 boneless wings or fuel up like Dak with any large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks — each for $10.

