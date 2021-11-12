Two New Seasonal Beers

Oskar Blues Brewery has released two seasonal beers — Death by Coconut Irish Porter and Ten FIDY Imperial Stout. Both are being distributed nationwide on draft and in four-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Death by Coconut combines a semi-sweet Irish Porter with flavors of smooth chocolate and creamy coconut. The result is a malty and medium-bodied sweet treat of a beer. The Ten FIDY Imperial Stout, a 10.5% ABV, has hefty quantities of big, dark malt including chocolate and roasted barley as well as Munich malt, caramel malt and fluffy oats. The brew gravitates toward flavors of espresso, chocolate-covered caramel, black licorice and plum.

Oskar Blues Brewery

www.oskarblues.com