Nouria Opens State-of-the-Art Convenience Store

Nouria Energy, one of the largest and fastest growing family-owned convenience store chains in New England, has opened a brand-new state of the art facility in Milford, Mass., on a property that previously housed an outdated 3 car garage and service station. The company has made a commitment to invest heavily in redeveloping buildings with high potential to meet the company’s exceptional standards.

The new location features 14 fueling stations, 2 EV charging stations, and a 5,500-square-foot convenience store. In addition to the bright, modern, and more spacious layout, the store offers a wider variety of fresh, healthy foods, an assortment of new-age beverages, Nouria’s proprietary coffee brand, Café Nouria, and New England’s favorite authentic Italian restaurant Amato’s, offering meals made fresh in store as well as through online and mobile ordering.

As with all Nouria’s company operated locations, the Milford store will continue to raise the bar on exceptional guest service, a team member and value focused culture, and commitment to community.

“This store was an aging site that did not fulfill the needs of our guests at the high standards we hold” stated Tony El-Nemr, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The market dictated it necessary for us to update and expand in order to serve the heavy flow of commuter traffic, local businesses and the surrounding community in the most exceptional way that Nouria is known for.”

Nouria will celebrate this exciting occasion by making a $1,000 donation to the Milford Youth Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony which will be attended by Nouria leadership, the Milford store team, and several of the town’s dignitaries on November 18.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family- owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns 166 convenience store locations of which 148 are company operated, 56 Golden Nozzle car washes, 2 Lube centers, an award winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business.