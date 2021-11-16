Love’s Donates $2.8 Million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Love's campaign fund will help sick and injured children who live in the states where Love’s stores are located.

During its annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign, Love’s Travel Stops and its customers raised more than $2.8 million. Since 1999, the company has raised over $35 million for sick and injured children who live in the states where Love’s stores are located.

“Once again, our customers and employees stepped up in a huge way with this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president for Love’s. “Donating to this organization is one of our favorite events each year, because we get to help children and their caregivers across the country.”

The official campaign took place from Aug. 26-Sept. 30, when customers could participate in store fundraisers, purchase balloons or CMN Hospitals merchandise and Round up the Change at registers. Customers can continue to make a difference by Rounding up the Change through the end of the year.

“The generosity of Love’s employees, customers and beyond is vital to help support the needs of our local children’s hospitals,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The pandemic has created many complex challenges for hospitals and health systems alike, causing the demands placed on these caregivers to be greater than ever. This company’s passion for protecting children’s health today, while also preparing for tomorrow, underlines our vision: together, we can change kids’ health and change the future. For all of us.”

Of the 170 CMN Hospitals throughout North America, 113 benefit from Love’s annual campaign. CMN Hospitals provide 32 million treatments annually to kids across the United States and Canada.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.