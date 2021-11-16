True North Energy Acquires Titletown Oil

The acquisition comes just two years after True North’s acquisition in Traverse City, Mich., in August 2019 when the Lyden family also celebrated 100 years in the fuel and convenience industry.

True North Energy successfully purchased 19 fee-owned fuel and convenience retailing locations and three unattended fueling locations from Titletown Oil Corp. and its affiliates primarily in the Green Bay, Wis. market. The transaction also includes Titletown’s wholesale fuel operations that supplies Shell- and BP-branded fuel to over 70 locations, as well as its fuel transportation assets.

The acquisition comes just two years after True North’s acquisition in Traverse City, Mich., in August 2019 when the Lyden family also celebrated 100 years in the fuel and convenience industry.

Titletown Oil is owned by Dan and Lori Pamperin and their family. According to Dan Pamperin, the idea of selling their family-owned business to another family-owned business became the perfect fit because of its shared sense of family values and commitment to its employees and customers.

“Their network of stores combined with the robust retail car wash business built by Dan and Lori presented us with a fantastic opportunity to expand our footprint in the Midwest while adding premium locations to our growing portfolio.” Mark E. Lyden, True North’s president and CEO, said. “True North will continue to provide area customers with quality products, exceptional service and competitive fuel prices. We recognize customers have a choice where they purchase their fuel and convenience items, and we strive to be the customers’ brand of choice.”

Lyden complimented the Pamperin family on the strong and successful business they built and praised Mr. Pamperin and his family for their stewardship as they grew from a single store in 1985. The transaction did not include Titletown’s Car Wash Distribution business that the Pamperin family will continue to own and grow, as well as Pamperin’s first store purchase, Stadium Shell, 1221 Lombardi Access Road, where they will continue to serve the community.

True North indicated the company will be rebranding Titletown’s Grand Central Station convenience stores to its flagship truenorth brand in the coming months.

“We are looking forward to bringing truenorth to Wisconsin and continuing to deliver on our 100-plus year commitment to fast, friendly and clean service,” said Lyden.

True North Energy proudly offers fuel and convenience items at 165 company-operated stores, in addition to supplying fuel to over 255 Shell- and BP-branded dealers.